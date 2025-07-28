Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – July 28, 2025 – Latest Gold Rates

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs356,400 while price of 10 grams stayed at Rs305,555 on July 28 Monday.
Gold prices remained consistent across key urban centers, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar, reflecting a uniform national trend.
|City
|24K per Tola
|10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
|Lahore
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
|Islamabad
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
|Multan
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
|Peshawar
|Rs356,400
|Rs305,555
22K Gold Prices
-
Per Tola: Rs330,733
-
Per 10 Grams: Rs283,552
-
Per Gram: Rs28,355
-
Per Ounce: Rs803,682
Weekly Trend Overview
|Date
|24K Gold per Tola
|July 23
|Rs364,900
|July 22
|Rs361,200
|July 21
|Rs361,200
|July 18
|Rs357,600
|July 17
|Rs355,100
|July 16
|Rs356,000
|July 15
|Rs359,000
Despite the recent dip, gold continues to be a preferred investment option for many Pakistanis, especially amid ongoing economic uncertainty and volatility in currency exchange rates.