Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – July 28, 2025 – Latest Gold Rates

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs356,400 while price of 10 grams stayed at Rs305,555 on July 28 Monday.

Gold prices remained consistent across key urban centers, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar, reflecting a uniform national trend.

City 24K per Tola 10 Grams Karachi Rs356,400 Rs305,555 Lahore Rs356,400 Rs305,555 Islamabad Rs356,400 Rs305,555 Multan Rs356,400 Rs305,555 Peshawar Rs356,400 Rs305,555

22K Gold Prices

Per Tola: Rs330,733

Per 10 Grams: Rs283,552

Per Gram: Rs28,355

Per Ounce: Rs803,682

Weekly Trend Overview

Date 24K Gold per Tola July 23 Rs364,900 July 22 Rs361,200 July 21 Rs361,200 July 18 Rs357,600 July 17 Rs355,100 July 16 Rs356,000 July 15 Rs359,000

Despite the recent dip, gold continues to be a preferred investment option for many Pakistanis, especially amid ongoing economic uncertainty and volatility in currency exchange rates.