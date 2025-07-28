Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – July 28, 2025 – Latest Gold Rates

By News Desk
8:44 am | Jul 28, 2025
gold prices in pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs356,400 while price of 10 grams stayed at Rs305,555 on July 28 Monday.

Gold prices remained consistent across key urban centers, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar, reflecting a uniform national trend.

City 24K per Tola 10 Grams
Karachi Rs356,400 Rs305,555
Lahore Rs356,400 Rs305,555
Islamabad Rs356,400 Rs305,555
Multan Rs356,400 Rs305,555
Peshawar Rs356,400 Rs305,555

22K Gold Prices

  • Per Tola: Rs330,733

  • Per 10 Grams: Rs283,552

  • Per Gram: Rs28,355

  • Per Ounce: Rs803,682

Weekly Trend Overview

Date 24K Gold per Tola
July 23 Rs364,900
July 22 Rs361,200
July 21 Rs361,200
July 18 Rs357,600
July 17 Rs355,100
July 16 Rs356,000
July 15 Rs359,000

Despite the recent dip, gold continues to be a preferred investment option for many Pakistanis, especially amid ongoing economic uncertainty and volatility in currency exchange rates.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now