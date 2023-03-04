Gold price declines by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,600 to reach Rs200,000 on Saturday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs1,372 to settle at Rs171,468.

In the international market, the yellow metal increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce.