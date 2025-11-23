Vote counting begins as polling concludes in by-elections for 13 seats

LAHORE – The polling time for by-elections in 6 National Assembly and 7 Punjab Assembly constituencies across the country has ended.

All polling stations have now been closed, while voters already inside the premises will still be allowed to cast their votes.

According to the report, election materials have been delivered to the respective centres in Haripur, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Muzaffargarh.

Polling took place from 8 AM to 5 PM, during which voters cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.

According to the administration, a total of 2,792 polling stations were set up, of which 408 were declared highly sensitive and 1,032 sensitive. More than 20,000 security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

In NA-18 Haripur, 9 candidates are contesting. A tough contest is expected between PTI-backed independent candidate Sehrnaz, PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan, and PPP’s Iram Fatima.

This seat fell vacant after PTI’s Omar Ayub was convicted and disqualified in the May 9 case.

In NA-96 Faisalabad, 16 candidates are in the running. PML-N’s Talal Badar Chaudhry faces competition from 15 independent candidates. This seat became vacant after the disqualification of PTI’s Rai Haider Ali Kharal.

In NA-104 Faisalabad, PML-N’s Raja Danial is contesting against four independent candidates.

This seat fell vacant after SIC chairman Hamid Raza was convicted in the May 9 case.

In NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan, 8 candidates are contesting. A close contest is expected between PML-N’s Mehmood Qadir Leghari and PPP’s Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa.

This seat became vacant after PTI’s Zartaj Gul Wazir was convicted and disqualified in the May 9 case.