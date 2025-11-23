Pakistani social media stars Shiraz, Talha Ahmed honored at National Youth Excellence Awards

LAHORE – Iconic Minar-e-Pakistan witnessed awards distribution, and young achievers gathered for the National Youth Excellence Awards.

Social media sensations Muhammad Shiraz and Talha Ahmed were also honored with prestigious National Youth Excellence Awards at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The three-day public gathering brought together brightest young minds from across Pakistan, highlighting exceptional achievements in creativity, sports, social work, and more. The awards aim to inspire nation’s youth while celebrating individuals whose dedication and hard work have earned national and international acclaim.

Shiraz and Talha were jointly recognized by Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for their outstanding contributions to digital media and social awareness. Their work, which blends creativity with constructive social influence, has made them role models for young Pakistanis striving to make a difference.

The star-studded event also honored other notable figures including Zahid Hussain Chhipa, founder of Islam 360; internationally acclaimed weightlifter Nouh Dastagir Butt; and daring mountaineer Shahroz Kashif, all celebrated for their extraordinary accomplishments.

Attendees stressed that such high-profile recognition plays crucial role in motivating young talent. “Honoring our youth not only encourages them to strive harder but also projects Pakistan’s positive image worldwide,” remarked one participant.