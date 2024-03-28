Search

YouTubers Shiraz and Muskan meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

08:19 PM | 28 Mar, 2024
Shiraz with Shehbaz Sharif
Source: Instagram

ISLAMABAD – YouTubers Muhammad Shiraz and his sister Muskan are said to be the world's youngest vloggers.

Shiraz, a grade 1 student from Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan province, recently started sharing online videos, showing his daily life experiences. Capturing the hearts of viewers from across Pakistan and across the border, he earned one million followers within a few weeks. 

In his vlogs, Shiraz invites viewers to explore GB, traditional Persian-style houses, and vibrant local festivals of his village, providing a window into the rich culture and daily life of Gilgit-Baltistan. 

Recent reports suggested that Google has invited Shiraz to an event in the United States. It's said that he will be attending a seminar in the US as a special guest. However, there was no independent confirmation of these reports. 

Taking another step to stardom, Shiraz made it to Pakistan's famous Ramadan transmission this year. He has already received silver play button from YouTube. 

On Thursday, Shiraz and Muskan made their way to Prime Minister's House. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed them to Prime Minister's House in Islamabad. 

Taking to Instagram later, the prime minister wrote, "Excited to welcome Shiraz and Muskan, the dynamic YouTube vlogger sensations, to the Prime Minister House! Their journey from Pakistan to America, invited by Google, is an inspiration. Looking forward to hearing their incredible stories and celebrating their success."

