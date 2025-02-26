Uae Crown Prince To Arrive In Pakistan For A One Day Visit Tomorrow

The Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is set to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for a one-day visit.

During his visit, the Crown Prince will meet with Pakistan’s top political leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Key agreements between the two nations are also expected to be signed.

As a mark of deep diplomatic ties, President Asif Ali Zardari will confer upon the UAE Crown Prince Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, Nishan-e-Pakistan, in a prestigious ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir will also be in attendance.

The Crown Prince’s special aircraft will land at Chaklala Airbase, where elaborate arrangements are being made for his grand reception.

This visit is seen as a significant step in further strengthening the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the UAE, fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in various sectors.