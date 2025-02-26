US ‘Gold’ card visa: Trump announces new immigration plan

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to launch “gold card” for foreign nationals for about $5 million, a programme that will also offer a pathway to citizenships.

The programme, which would be launched in two weeks, would replace the current “EB-5” immigrant investor visa.

Talking to reports in the Oval office, Trump said : “You have a green card, this is a gold card,”. Green card holders are permanent residence of the US but not citizens.

“It’s going to give you green card privileges plus it’s going to be a route to (American) citizenship,” the president explained.

“It’ll be people with money,” Trump said, without noting any job-creation requirements.

The programme aims at reducing the national deficit and creating more jobs in the country as it has suggested that the government could sell 10 million visas cut the deficit.

The new immigration plan was unveiled as Trump’s administration has launched crackdown on undocumented immigrants.