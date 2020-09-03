Facebook bans Indian politician over hate speech against Muslims

NEW DELHI - Facebook has banned an Indian politician belonging to ruling Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) for spreading hate speech about Muslims.

A Facebook spokesman said, a regional lawmaker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, T. Raja Singh, was blocked "for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform.

Raja, who made headlines for reportedly saying that Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar should be shot, will now be put on a Facebook list of "dangerous individuals".

Meanwhile, prominent Indian daily The Hindu has called for immediate restoration of normalcy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In an article, the paper opines that Indian government's belief in squeezing Kashmir’s freedom struggle can prove to be highly misplaced.

It notes that illegal detention of senior Kashmiri political leaders for several months has become a testimony to the widespread international concerns about human rights violations by Indian forces in Kashmir.