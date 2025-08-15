Met Office forecasts heavy rains, flood and landslide risks across country

ISLAMABAD – The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab, northeastern and southern Balochistan, southeastern Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected tonight at some places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas, while on Saturday, heavy showers are likely at some locations in upper KP, Potohar, and Kashmir.

Tomorrow evening or night, northeastern and southern Balochistan, southern Punjab, and southeastern Sindh may also experience rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

The forecast warns that more rains could cause flooding in local streams and nullahs in upper KP, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar, and northeastern Punjab.

In mountainous areas of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir, landslides from heavy rains could disrupt traffic. The department also warned that heavy rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms could damage weak infrastructure, mud houses and walls, electricity poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

Over the next 24 hours, rain is possible at some locations in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Hangu, and Waziristan.

In Punjab, most districts will remain hot and humid, but areas including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, and surrounding areas may see partly cloudy skies with rain, wind, and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow evening or night, Leh, Bhakkar, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and nearby areas may receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

In Sindh, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, and Karachi will be partly cloudy, with chances of rain, wind, and thunderstorms at some spots.

In Balochistan, Zhob, Musakhel, Loralai, Barkhan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Awaran, and Lasbela will see partly cloudy weather with chances of rain in some places.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the weather will remain cloudy with rain, and heavy downpours are expected in some areas.

During the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Lower Dir, KP, with 98 mm, followed by 76 mm in Malam Jabba. In Kashmir, Kotli received 44 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport and City 39 mm each, and Islamabad’s Saidpur recorded 45 mm.

The highest temperatures in the last 24 hours were 43°C in Dalbandin and Nokundi, and 41°C in Sibi and Dadu.