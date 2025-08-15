Pakistani student Mahnoor Cheema sets four new world records, earns Oxford admission

18-year-old Mahnoor set four new world records at once by achieving top distinction marks in 24 A-Level subjects. Earlier, she had also achieved remarkable success in 34 GCSE subjects.

Mahnoor Cheema now holds a total of six world records — the highest for any secondary school student in the world. Following her outstanding performance, she has secured admission to the University of Oxford to study medicine.

Her records include passing the most individual A-Level subjects, earning the highest number of A* and A grades, and achieving distinctions in the most total subjects.

Mahnoor said, “This was my childhood dream, and now it has come true. Getting into Oxford is a joyful moment for me, and the credit goes to my parents’ sacrifices.”

The Pakistani student has also earned a diploma in music, won gold medals in acting and public speaking, and is a member of Mensa. Her extraordinary achievements are a source of pride for both Pakistan and the UK.