SBP issues Rs75 commemorative coin honouring ‘Marka-e-Haq’

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a Rs 75 commemorative coin to mark Jashn-e-Marka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth Day).

The federal government released the coin to pay tribute to the bravery of the armed forces in the Battle for Truth and to coincide with Independence Day celebrations.

The coin weighs 13.5 grams and has a diameter of 30 mm, composed of 79% copper, 20% zinc, and 1% nickel.

On the obverse side, a rising crescent and five-pointed star facing northwest are at the center. Along the upper edge, in Urdu, are the words “Islamic Republic of Pakistan.” Below the crescent and above two curved wheat sprigs is the year of issue “2025” in numerals. On the right and left of the star and crescent are the coin’s denomination in bold numerals “75” and in Urdu script “Rupees,” respectively.

On the reverse side, the words “Marka-e-Haq” in Urdu and “2025” in numerals appear in the center. Along the top edge is the Urdu inscription “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad” (Pakistan Forever). On both right and left sides are embossed images of two fighter jets, a naval ship, and a multiple rocket launcher system.

The commemorative coin is available from August 15, 2025, at the exchange counters of State Bank’s Banking Services Corporation field offices.