Field Marshal Asim Munir orders full military support for flood-hit KP

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that the army stationed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will provide full assistance in the rehabilitation of people affected by the floods, and special instructions in this regard have been issued to the troops.

According to security sources, Field Marshal Asim Munir issued special directives regarding the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that additional army units are being deployed to assist them.

He announced that the Pakistan Army has donated one day’s salary to support the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to security sources, he further said that the army has allocated one day’s ration — amounting to more than 600 tons — for relief efforts in the province.

The Field Marshal has instructed the Corps of Engineers to complete bridge repair work quickly and to establish temporary bridges wherever necessary.

Security sources stated that the army’s K-9 Rescue Sniffing Dog Unit is also being deployed for search and rescue operations, along with the army’s special Urban Search and Rescue Team, as per the Army Chief’s directives.

Pakistan Army helicopters and Army Aviation have already been deployed for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistan Army stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave people of the province in every difficult time.