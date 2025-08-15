Maryam Nawaz calls KP CM Gandapur, offers condolences and aid for flood victims

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to express grief over the financial and human losses caused by the floods in the province and assured support to help the affected people.

During the phone conversation with Ali Amin Gandapur, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and conveyed sympathy to the affected families, also offering condolences over the fatalities in the rescue helicopter accident.

Maryam Nawaz stated that in this time of crisis, all resources of the Punjab government are at the disposal of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its people. She emphasized that the people of Punjab share in the grief of their brothers and sisters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She also conveyed condolences on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding the losses.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur thanked Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for the call and her condolences.

Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed gratitude for Punjab CM’s assurance of full support for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Over 200 people lost their lives so far in KP floods.