Afghanistan reports first polio case of 2023

KABUL – Afghanistan has reported first case of polio virus of this year as the health authorities detected it in Nangarhar province.

Reports said a four-year old child has been diagnosed with the polio disease in the province, adding that as many as two cases of wild polio virus have been detected across the world.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.

The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.

In March this year, Pakistan reported its first case of 2023 in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.