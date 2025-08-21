Muslims deliberately skipping Friday prayers to face jail, fine in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian state of Terengganu has introduced tougher penalties for Muslim men who miss Friday prayers without a valid religious excuse, making it a punishable offense under state Sharia law.

According to recent announcements by state authorities, any Muslim man who deliberately skips even a single Friday prayer may now face up to two years in prison, a fine of 3,000 ringgit (approximately Rs200,000 Pakistani rupees).

Previously, the law in Terengganu only applied punitive action against those who missed three consecutive Friday prayers. The latest move comes under the governance of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), which currently administers the state.

State officials stated that enforcement will be carried out through public reporting and patrols, ensuring compliance with the new directive.

Terengganu State Executive Council member Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi emphasized the importance of reminders before penalties are imposed.

“Reminders are essential before punishment,” Khalil noted. “Friday prayers are not only a religious obligation but also symbolize obedience and unity among Muslims.”

He further clarified that legal action would only be taken after it is ensured that individuals have been adequately reminded of their religious duties and still choose to neglect them without valid reasons.

The policy reflects the state’s broader commitment to reinforcing Islamic practices within its jurisdiction.