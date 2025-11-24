38-year-old female doctor commits suicide after US visa rejection

MUMBAI – A 38-year-old female doctor from Andhra Pradesh state of India has allegedly committed suicide following the rejection of her US visa application.

The tragic incident occurred when her family members, unable to get a response after knocking on her apartment door, forcibly entered and found her dead inside.

Police said the doctor had been under significant mental stress after her visa application was rejected. Initial reports suggest she may have overdosed on pills or injected herself, leading to her death on Friday night.

A suicide note was also discovered at the scene in which the doctor detailed the emotional distress and disappointment caused by the rejection of her visa.

Her mother explained that her daughter had been eager to work in the United States, and the visa denial had left her feeling disheartened and mentally exhausted.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, and more details will be disclosed after the case is formally registered.