Saudi Arabia to open two more alcohol stores by 2026

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia has announced plans to open two new alcohol stores by 2026, according to international media.

A report shared by Reuters claimed that one store will be located in the Eastern Province city of Dhahran, specifically for non-Muslim foreign employees working with Saudi Aramco, while the other will be set up in Jeddah for non-Muslim diplomats.

The new alcohol stores are parts of the the Kingdom’s broader modernization efforts, particularly in light of the gradual loosening of certain cultural restrictions, the report claimed.

The store in Dhahran will be situated within a specific compound owned by Saudi Aramco, where only non-Muslim employees will be allowed to purchase alcohol. Meanwhile, the Jeddah store will cater exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats.

While the official launch dates for the new stores have not been disclosed, they are expected to open by 2026. Saudi officials and representatives from Aramco have declined to comment on the plans.

This move follows the opening of the first alcohol store in Riyadh’s diplomatic area last year, marking the first time in 73 years that alcohol has been legally available in Saudi Arabia. The store is now accessible to non-Muslim holders of the Saudi Premium Residency as well.

Historically, alcohol was only available through diplomatic channels, black market operations, or homemade brews.