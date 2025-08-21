Indian woman files police complaint after husband pressures her to look like Nora Fatehi

GHAZIABAD, India – A bizarre incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, where a woman approached the police after her husband allegedly forced her to try and resemble Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi.

According to Indian media reports, the woman, Shanvi, claimed that her husband, Shivam Ajuwal, a government-employed physical education teacher, became obsessed with Nora Fatehi’s looks shortly after their marriage on March 6, 2025. He reportedly insisted that his wife adopt a similar appearance.

Shanvi stated that her husband compelled her to spend three hours daily in the gym and allegedly withheld food whenever she failed to meet his unrealistic fitness expectations.

The woman also revealed that her in-laws regularly taunted her about her appearance.

She told police, “He used to say that he could have married someone who looked like Nora Fatehi.” Seeking justice, Shanvi has formally requested police protection and immediate legal action against her husband.