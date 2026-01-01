Iran Protests enter Fourth Day amid soaring inflation

TEHRAN – Iran witnessed intensifying nationwide protests for fourth consecutive day as soaring inflation and collapsing currency push citizens, traders, and students into the streets across multiple regions.

Protests erupted overnight in several parts of the country, with Kuhdasht remaining the flashpoint of this agitation. Security forces reportedly used violence to disperse demonstrators, and videos circulating online show shots being fired toward protesters, dramatically escalating the situation.

Authorities in Lorestan province confirmed that one person has been killed and at least 13 others injured during the clashes in Kuhdasht, fueling public anger and fear.

🚨 IRAN STRIKE UPDATE | Jan 1, 2026 📍 #Isfahan: The Naqsh-e Jahan market is at a complete standstill for the 5th consecutive day. 📍#Hamadan: The Maryanj Furniture Market has joined the movement, with business owners shuttering shops in protest. Across the country, the… pic.twitter.com/jaHJdkaHqv — Daughters of Persia (@fightforpersia) January 1, 2026

The unrest started three days earlier when traders and shopkeepers launched protests, shutting down businesses in capital and other major cities. Protesters say the sharp rise in the US dollar has made it impossible to continue business.

Demonstrations were also reported in Fars province, where residents gathered in front of the governor’s office on Wednesday. As evening fell, protests spread rapidly to Hamadan, Kuhdasht, Jeneveh, Dorud, and Aligudarz, with large crowds taking to the streets.

Tensions flared at Tehran’s Beheshti University, where female student are reportedlt being arrested near the girls’ hostel. Later that night, multiple students were reportedly detained outside the university’s vice chancellor’s office.

A day earlier, amid mounting pressure, Iranian authorities announced tax relief measures for traders. The head of the tax authority said three key decisions, approved by the country’s top leadership, were now in effect to ease the burden on businesses.

These measures include revising value-added tax (VAT) notices. Extending the acceptance period for card machine receipts as electronic invoices and waiving tax penalties.

Despite these concessions, protests continue to swell, driven by economic despair, arrests, and reports of deadly force. With demonstrations spreading and tensions rising, Iran appears to be facing one of its most volatile moments in recent months, as citizens demand relief from an economy many say is pushing them to the brink.