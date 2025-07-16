Over 40,000 Pakistanis slipped away in Iran, Iraq during religious tourism: Minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has revealed that over 40,000 Pakistani pilgrims who traveled to Iran, Iraq, and Syria for religious tourism but they did not return.

He stated this without specifying the period during which these people went missing occurred.

Speaking to the media, the minister admitted that Pakistan lacks data on these pilgrims, and that the governments of Iraq, Iran, and Syria have previously raised this issue with Islamabad.

In response, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced a new computerized system to better regulate and monitor pilgrimage travel.

Under the updated framework, pilgrims will now be required to travel only through registered and approved Ziyarat Group Organizers (ZGOs). The ministry has already received applications from over 1,400 companies seeking registration as authorized operators.

The minister explained that the traditional “Qafila Salaar” system for ziyarat will soon be abolished, making way for a streamlined, officially monitored model. The new system aims to improve transparency, security, and accountability for pilgrims visiting religious sites in Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

So far, 585 companies have passed initial security clearance and have been instructed to complete their online registration through the ministry’s website by July 31, and submit all required documents.

The minister clarified that pilgrim management falls under the responsibility of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, just like Hajj and Umrah. He noted that although the approval for regulating Ziyarat travel was granted in 2021, no significant progress was made during the previous government’s tenure.

The government now hopes that this new system will not only prevent future disappearances but also provide a safer and more organized experience for religious travelers.