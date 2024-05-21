New College Timings announced in Punjab amid heat wave alert

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab announced new college timings for Punjab from May 21 2024 to protect students from blistering heat.
A notification shared by Higher Education Department (HED) mentioned that classes times will be changed due to severe hot weather.
The new timings for colleges under education department are as follows:
|Days
|Timing
|Monday to Thursday and Saturday
|07:30am to 11:30am
|Friday
|07:30am to 11:00am
|Monday to Saturday (evening second shift)
|4:00pm to 8:00pm
The provincial authorities also announced an additional seven-day holiday for schools due to the extreme heat.
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar announced holidays in all public and private schools from May 25 to 31, except those institutions in which exams are being continued.
The education minister mentioned that private institution conducting examinations would be allowed to remain open conditionally, prioritising student safety against the severe weather.
Punjab government earlier announced summer vacations for schools, to be observed from June 1 to August 14.
Amid severe heat, school timings were reduced, and early holidays were announced.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-May-2024/school-summer-holidays-2024-announced-amid-scorching-heat
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
