Search

Pakistan

New College Timings announced in Punjab amid heat wave alert

Web Desk
09:12 AM | 21 May, 2024
New College Timings announced in Punjab amid heat wave alert
Source: @ibakarachi/X

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab announced new college timings for Punjab from May 21 2024 to protect students from blistering heat.

A notification shared by Higher Education Department (HED) mentioned that classes times will be changed due to severe hot weather.

The new timings for colleges under education department are as follows:

Days Timing
Monday to Thursday and Saturday 07:30am to 11:30am
Friday 07:30am to 11:00am
Monday to Saturday (evening second shift) 4:00pm to 8:00pm

The provincial authorities also announced an additional seven-day holiday for schools due to the extreme heat.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar announced holidays in all public and private schools from May 25 to 31, except those institutions in which exams are being continued. 

The education minister mentioned that private institution conducting examinations would be allowed to remain open conditionally, prioritising student safety against the severe weather.

Punjab Summer Holidays 2024

Punjab government earlier announced summer vacations for schools, to be observed from June 1 to August 14.

Amid severe heat, school timings were reduced, and early holidays were announced.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-May-2024/school-summer-holidays-2024-announced-amid-scorching-heat
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:12 AM | 21 May, 2024

New College Timings announced in Punjab amid heat wave alert

08:49 AM | 21 May, 2024

Opposition, media bodies to stage protests as Punjab approves ...

11:59 PM | 20 May, 2024

People involved in Bishkek mob violence will be punished, Kyrgyz FM ...

11:35 PM | 20 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz prays for recovery of ailing King Salman

10:25 PM | 20 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz visits Iranian embassy to offer condolences over President ...

09:06 PM | 20 May, 2024

Pakistan reveals earnings from export of IT services

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in ...

10:51 PM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

03:04 PM | 18 May, 2024

Salaries of federal employees likely to go by 15% in Budget 2024-25

09:45 PM | 19 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz 'waiting with great anxiety for good news' from Iran after ...

02:37 PM | 20 May, 2024

FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

08:55 PM | 18 May, 2024

Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs

Advertisement

Latest

10:58 AM | 21 May, 2024

Forging pathways to inclusivity: BOP, LGISE unite for special education empowerment

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 20 May, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 21 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.53 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: