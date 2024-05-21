New College Timings announced in Punjab amid heat wave alert

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab announced new college timings for Punjab from May 21 2024 to protect students from blistering heat.

A notification shared by Higher Education Department (HED) mentioned that classes times will be changed due to severe hot weather.

The new timings for colleges under education department are as follows:

Days Timing Monday to Thursday and Saturday 07:30am to 11:30am Friday 07:30am to 11:00am Monday to Saturday (evening second shift) 4:00pm to 8:00pm

The provincial authorities also announced an additional seven-day holiday for schools due to the extreme heat.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar announced holidays in all public and private schools from May 25 to 31, except those institutions in which exams are being continued.

The education minister mentioned that private institution conducting examinations would be allowed to remain open conditionally, prioritising student safety against the severe weather.

Punjab Summer Holidays 2024

Punjab government earlier announced summer vacations for schools, to be observed from June 1 to August 14.

Amid severe heat, school timings were reduced, and early holidays were announced.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-May-2024/school-summer-holidays-2024-announced-amid-scorching-heat

