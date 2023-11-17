  

ADB approves $250 million loan for Pakistan

02:47 PM | 17 Nov, 2023
Source: File Photo

MANILA – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $250 million in loans that will help deliver reliable electricity in Pakistan by expanding and improving the power transmission network in the country’s Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

ADB’s Power Transmission Strengthening Project will help reinforce the stability of the national grid by increasing its transmission capacity.

The project will expand the high-voltage transmission network to close 500 kilovolt (kV) and 220 kV transmission lines loops and reduce transmission losses in Lahore city in Punjab by replacing old transmission lines.

“Reliable power supply is essential to inclusive, sustainable economic growth, and it will also provide economic opportunities to rural communities,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “We are pleased to continue supporting Pakistan in its efforts to achieve energy security while improving energy efficiency.”

The project will complement ADB’s ongoing support to the National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) aimed at ensuring energy security, climate resilience, and increased transmission capacity to deploy sufficient, reliable, clean, and cost-effective energy. Improving the management of the national transmission system of Pakistan is another key objective.

Aside from strengthening power transmission, ADB’s project will also enhance the project and financial management of NTDC, as well as its capacity to incorporate climate resilience in planning and operations.

“To promote gender equality and women’s involvement in the energy sector, ADB will develop guidelines for mentorships, conduct awareness campaigns, establish childcare centers, and provide technical training to female staff in the NTDC,” said ADB Senior Energy Specialist Takhmina Mukhamedova. “This project also includes livelihood skills development for women in the project areas to improve their economic opportunities, and training for local communities to enable them to respond to climate-induced natural hazards.”

