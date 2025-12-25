Jinnah Day: PMA cadets assume guards’ duties at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum

KARACHI – Pakistani nation today commemorated birth anniversary of Great Leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, with grand and meticulously orchestrated guard-changing ceremony at iconic Mazar-e-Quaid.

The event witnessed nation’s deep reverence as disciplined contingents of Pakistan Army paid heartfelt salutes to Quaid-e-Azam, while cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy formally assumed the responsibilities of guarding the revered mausoleum.

The ceremony reflected impeccable military precision, national pride, and solemn respect for the architect of Pakistan. The ceremony’s chief guest, Major General Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry (Hilal-i-Imtiaz), honored occasion by visiting Mazar-e-Quaid, offering Fateha, and paying tribute to the monumental contributions of Father of the Nation.

Pakistanis are celebrating the birth anniversary with national zeal and devotion. Government and non-government institutions, educational centers, and various organizations have organized special events, seminars, and prayer gatherings to honor the visionary leader.

Throughout these commemorations, the nation reflects on Quaid-e-Azam’s ideas, tireless struggle, and unmatched services for the creation and prosperity of Pakistan, reinforcing his enduring legacy in the hearts of millions.