Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per tola Gold Price – 14 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs533,262, as the bullion market witnessed a sharp downturn over the weekend. The prices plunged in response to losses in the international market. In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped significantly by Rs7,100.

The decline was also reflected in smaller quantities, with 10 grams of gold falling by Rs6,087 to reach Rs457,186.

Pakistan Gold Rates

Commodity New Price Gold Rs533,262 Gold Rs457,186 Gold (International) $5,105 Silver Rs8,851

This latest fall comes just a day after another drop in prices. On Thursday, the price of gold per tola had already decreased by Rs2,900, settling at Rs540,362, signaling continued volatility in the precious metals market.

Globally, gold prices also took a hit. The international rate declined by $71, bringing the price to $5,105 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices were not spared from the downward trend either. The price of silver fell by Rs324, with the new rate reaching Rs8,851 per tola.

The sudden slide in both gold and silver prices has drawn strong attention from traders and investors, as the market reacts to shifting trends in the global bullion trade.