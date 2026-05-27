Wasim Akram ‘clean bowled Satan’ during Hajj Ritual; Video goes viral

JEDDAH – A heartwarming yet viral moment from Hajj 2026 has taken social media by storm, as legendary Pakistan Wasim Akram was seen taking part in the deeply symbolic ritual of Rami al-Jamarat in his classic bowling action.

The scenes are from Mina, where millions of pilgrims gathered from dawn to perform final major rite of stoning of the devil. Worshippers throw pebbles at stone pillars representing Satan in a ritual known as Rami al-Jamarat, a tradition rooted in the story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) rejecting temptation.

Swing ka Sultan quickly became talking point online as he can be seen smiling and casually throwing pebbles with a playful twist: he mimics his iconic fast-bowling action, prompting fans to joke that he was attempting a “clean bowled” of evil itself.

دنیا میں تیز ترین تھرو اور تیز باؤلنگ کے لیے جانے جانے والے وسیم اکرم کا شیطان کو پتھر مارنے کا انداز 😇 pic.twitter.com/qR7EHGWHz1 — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) May 27, 2026

The legend cricketer is undertaking Hajj alongside several Pakistani personalities, including former cricketers Saeed Anwar and Misbah-ul-Haq, as well as TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam.

The clip rapidly went viral, triggering waves of reactions across social media. While many users shared humorous commentary about Akram’s “bowling attack on evil,” others highlighted the spiritual weight of the moment, noting the rare blend of devotion and lighthearted camaraderie among the group.

Hajj itself remains one of largest annual religious gatherings in the world, drawing Muslims who are physically and financially able to complete the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. After completing the ritual in Mina, pilgrims return to perform the farewell circumambulation of the Kaaba in Makkah, the sacred cube-shaped structure at the heart of the Grand Mosque that Muslims face in prayer.