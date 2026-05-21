Which PML-N MPA is accused of harassing showbiz star Momina Iqbal?

ISLAMABAD – A viral social media allegation by Momina Iqbal claiming cyber harassment and death threats allegedly linked to PML-N lawmaker escalated into high-profile case.

As post spread and triggered public concern, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency summoned both Momina Iqbal and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA for probe. The actress has not named anyone in the case but unconfirmed reports claimed at its Saqib Chaddar from Chiniot.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star and PML-N provincial assembly member have been called in for questioning today, officials confirmed, emphasizing that the matter will be decided strictly on merit after full investigation based on evidence.

The case escalated rapidly after Momina’s emotional social media post went viral, drawing intense public reaction and reportedly reaching highest levels of political leadership, including Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Sources claim that the party leadership immediately directed authorities to take swift action on the complaint and investigate the allegations against PML-N MPA, while also seeking to control the growing political fallout.

Momina made serious allegations, claiming she had been subjected to prolonged online harassment, cyberbullying, and repeated death threats allegedly linked to a PML-N provincial assembly member, whose identity she initially chose not to disclose publicly.

The actoress lamented severe psychological distress as result of alleged conduct. Momina also claimed that despite repeatedly approaching both NCCIA and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), no effective action had been taken against her complaints.

She said there were attempts to silence her and discourage her from pursuing justice, including pressure allegedly exerted through individuals connected to the chief minister’s office. According to her, instead of receiving protection, she faced further obstruction when trying to raise the issue.

Momina now called for an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation, demanding protection for her family and strict legal action against all those involved if the allegations are proven.