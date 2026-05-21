Cambridge confirms Computer Science paper leak, will not hold retake

ISLAMABAD – Cambridge International Education has revealed that its Computer Science exam has also been leaked, following earlier confirmation of leaks in two Mathematics papers.

According to an official email from Cambridge, the Computer Science and Mathematics exams originally scheduled for May 12 will not be retaken.

Assessed marks will be awarded for both subjects, using scores from the second component of each exam to determine final grades.

The postponed Mathematics exam, originally delayed on May 15, is now scheduled for June 8. Country Head Azma Yusuf confirmed that investigations into the leaks are ongoing.

Earlier this month, Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha chaired a high-level meeting regarding the alleged leakage of Cambridge examination papers at the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) Nadeem Mahbub, representatives of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), the Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Syed Khurram Ali, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the British Council and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, Secretary MoFE&PT, briefed the participants on the concerns expressed by the government and parents regarding the alleged leakage of Cambridge 0 Level Mathematics examination papers.

The British Deputy High Commissioner informed the participants that the matter appeared to involve theft rather than an actual paper leak. Representatives of CAIE reiterated that Cambridge maintains strict standards to ensure transparency and integrity in the conduct of examinations.

The Secretary MoFE&PT also raised concerns regarding reports of leakage of another examination paper and sought Cambridge’s official position on the issue in light of the anxiety being faced by students and parents. Representatives of Cambridge assured the forum that an official update in this regard would be shared at the earliest.

Secretary Interior expressed serious concern over the alleged leakage of examination papers and underscored the need for coordinated and effective measures for the early resolution of the matter.

He directed the DG NCCIA to conduct a thorough investigation in coordination with Cambridge. He further emphasized the strict implementation of decisions taken during the meeting and timely sharing of investigation findings to ensure transparency and maintain public confidence.