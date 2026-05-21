Rare medical event: 31-year-old woman gives birth to four children over 5 days

In a rare medical event, a 31-year-old Indian woman delivered four children over the span of five days in Uttar Pradesh.

The mother, Amina, from Ovari village in Sambhal district, gave birth to two sons and two daughters via normal delivery.

Hospital officials said Amina delivered her first child on May 9, followed by three more babies on May 14. Despite the pregnancy being high-risk, all four children were delivered naturally without a C-section—a first in the hospital’s history.

Dr. Shubhra Agrawal, head of the medical team, confirmed that the newborns were initially placed on ventilator support as a precaution but are now stable.

Amina is also reported to be in good health. Doctors noted that while they initially suggested reducing the number of babies due to medical risks, the family chose to continue the pregnancy.

Amina expressed gratitude to the doctors, and her husband, Mohammad Alam, praised the medical team for their careful and skilled handling of the case over the past months.