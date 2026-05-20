Iran warns of ‘surprises’ if US resumes military action

WASHINGTON – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has responded to US threats with a stern warning, saying there will be “more surprises” if war is resumed.

In a post on the social media platform X, Araghchi stated: “With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises”.

“Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions. Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35,” he added.

Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions. Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35. With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 19, 2026

The warning came after President Donald Trump indicated that Iran has “limited time” to reach a nuclear agreement, emphasizing that the US would not allow the country to acquire nuclear weapons. Trump also said that failure to reach an agreement could result in renewed U.S. military action.

President Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday, reiterated his warning that military action remains a possibility if a nuclear deal is not reached. He indicated that Iran’s window for agreement might be as short as a few days, potentially extending into the weekend or early next week.

The president also noted that while he had initially planned to launch an attack on Iran, the action was postponed at the request of regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.