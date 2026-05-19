Punjabi singer Inder Kaur found dead after alleged kidnapping over marriage refusal

LUDHIANA – Rising Punjabi singer Inder Kaur was found dead under mysterious circumstances in India’s Punjab state, while her family has alleged that she was kidnapped days earlier after refusing a marriage proposal.

According to Indian media reports, the singer’s body was recovered from the Neelon Canal and later identified by her family. Police shifted the body to Samrala Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A complaint filed by her brother, Jotinder Singh, stated that Inder Kaur left home in her Ford Figo car around 8:30pm on May 13 to buy some household items but never returned.

The family suspects that a man identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhalur, along with his accomplices, abducted the singer. According to relatives, the accused wanted to marry Inder Kaur, but became enraged after she rejected his proposal.

The family further alleged that Sukhwinder Singh travelled from Canada to Punjab, kidnapped the singer at gunpoint, murdered her, dumped her body in the canal, and later fled back to Canada.

Relatives also criticized the police response, claiming that despite a case being registered against the suspects on May 15, no immediate or effective action was taken, allowing the accused to escape.

Jamalpur Police Station SHO Balbir Singh confirmed that a case had been registered and said efforts were underway to arrest the absconding suspects while investigations continue from multiple angles.

Inder Kaur was considered a rising voice in Punjabi music, with her popularity rapidly growing on social media. Her sudden and tragic death has left fans and the music community in shock.