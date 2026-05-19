SSP Karachi removed in Pinky case amid expanding investigations

KARACHI – The SSP City has been removed from his post in connection with the Anmol alias Pinky case.

According to police sources, the SHO Garden, SIO Garden, and IO had already been suspended in relation to the case.

Meanwhile, two female police officers have also been suspended, while a recommendation has been made to suspend SSP City Ali Hassan.

It is worth noting that IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho had earlier indicated in a press conference that several prominent individuals could emerge in this important case.