Drug queen ‘Pinky’: Senate demands names in high-profile cocaine network

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has taken a strong stance in the case involving Anmol alias “Pinky,” who is being described as Pakistan’s biggest cocaine dealer, and has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the alleged drug network.

The committee directed the Interior Secretary to submit complete details of all individuals linked to the network without any exceptions. Lawmakers demanded that if official records contain evidence implicating any politician, judge, bureaucrat, or student, their names must be made public.

During the meeting, members also proposed conducting drug tests of everyone connected to the case. One committee member even volunteered to undergo testing first in a bid to promote transparency and accountability.

The committee instructed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other law enforcement agencies to provide a detailed report on Pinky’s alleged supply chain and distribution network to determine where the drugs were being supplied and who the recipients were.

Lawmakers stressed that no influential figure or office-holder would receive any leniency in efforts to dismantle the alleged narcotics network. Authorities were ordered to present documentary evidence and operational records in the next meeting so strict legal action could be taken against those involved.

Committee members also warned that a “zero tolerance” policy would now be adopted to combat the growing drug menace in the country, adding that no political or social pressure would be allowed to obstruct the investigation.