Flydubai suspends flights to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar

Flydubai has temporarily halted its flight services operating to and from Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar until October 26, citing operational constraints, according to the airline’s flight inquiry service in Pakistan.

However, flights to and from Karachi will continue without any disruption, the airline confirmed.

The UAE-based low-cost carrier had expanded its operations to Islamabad and Lahore in July 2024, while services to Peshawar were launched in May last year.

Data from aviation tracking platform Flightradar24 shows that Flydubai routes connecting Islamabad–Dubai (FZ353/FZ354), Lahore–Dubai (FZ359/FZ360), and Peshawar–Dubai (FZ375/FZ376) have remained suspended since at least May 7.

In a statement published on its website on March 31, shortly after the outbreak of tensions involving Iran, the airline said it was operating a reduced flight schedule across its network.

Passengers were advised to check the latest flight updates before travelling to airports.

Although the statement did not directly mention the regional conflict that escalated on March 28 following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, it added that the airline was closely monitoring the situation and adjusting operations accordingly, stressing that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

Meanwhile, rising geopolitical tensions have driven a sharp increase in jet fuel prices, deepening concerns over global aviation costs.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently warned that fuel supply pressures linked to the Iran conflict could first hit Asian markets, potentially forcing airlines to reduce flight schedules ahead of the peak summer travel season.