17 terrorists killed in Balochistan IBOs after post-train incident

RAWALPINDI – Following the post-train incident on 24 May 2026, security forces carried out a series of intelligence-based operations across Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar, and Kech districts of Balochistan, said ISPR.

According to security sources, troops engaged multiple militant hideouts during the operations.

In intense exchanges of fire, 17 terrorists linked to the Indian-sponsored “Fitna-al-Hindustan” network were killed, dealing a major blow to militant activities in the region.

Weapons, ammunition, and a large quantity of explosives, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), were also recovered from the deceased militants, who were reportedly involved in several attacks in the area.

Officials said sanitisation operations are continuing to clear remaining threats. They added that the counter-terrorism campaign under the national framework “Azm-e-Istehkam” will continue across the country to eliminate foreign-backed militancy.