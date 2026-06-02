Imran Khan meets Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were allowed to meet at Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

According to reports, the meeting took place in the prison’s conference room and lasted for approximately 40 minutes.

Reports said Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi inquired about each other’s well-being during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, it was a scheduled meeting day for the PTI founder. Ali Amin Gandapur arrived at Gorakhpur Naka along with members of his cabinet to meet Khan, but police stopped the delegation from proceeding further.

Meanwhile, Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, also reached Factory Naka but were not granted permission to meet him, according to reports.