After Pinky, another woman drug dealer arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – Police have arrested a wanted female drug dealer, identified as Shireen alias Sherina, along with her two sons in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

According to police, the suspects were apprehended near Kamran Chowrangi. Authorities said the woman was involved in the sale of heroin, hashish, and other narcotics.

Police officials stated that Shireen had previously been arrested and served a prison sentence. She was released about two years ago after completing her term.

Authorities revealed that nearly 35 criminal cases have been registered against her. In one of the cases, a hand grenade was allegedly recovered from her possession.

Investigators said the accused used to supply heroin directly through the window of her apartment to customers.

Police said further interrogation of the woman and her sons is underway to uncover additional details about the drug network.