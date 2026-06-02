Momina Iqbal’s family members spark outrage for showing Middle Finger to ‘haters’

LAHORE – Momina Iqbal’s wedding remains in the spotlight as the actress enters a new chapter of her life, even as reports circulate about her alleged ongoing legal matters involving PML-N MPA Saqib Chaddar.

What was meant to be a joyful wedding celebration has taken an unexpected turn online. A clip from the Barat ceremony is now rapidly circulating across social platforms, drawing intense attention and criticism.

In viral clip, Momina Iqbal’s husband and two of her family members can be seen posing together for the camera while making an offensive hand gesture. The moment, which appears to have been done intentionally during the photoshoot, has triggered widespread backlash after being widely shared online.

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As the footage gained traction, social media users strongly condemned the behavior, labeling it inappropriate and vulgar. Many expressed disappointment, while others questioned the intent behind the gesture and speculated about who it may have been directed toward.

The incident has since dominated online discussions, with the wedding turning into a trending topic for all the wrong reasons.