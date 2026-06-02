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Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan hits Rs476,362 amid global rally

By Staff Reporter
6:18 pm | Jun 2, 2026
Gold Prices Surge By 1000 Rupees Reaching 309000 Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher in line with the international bullion market.

On June 2, 2026, the price of bullion per tola rose by Rs4,600 to reach Rs476,362 while the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,944, settling at Rs408,403.

Gold Prices Today

Unit Price
Gold Per tola Rs476,362
Gold 10 grams Rs408,403
Silver Per tola Rs8,153

In international trading, gold prices increased by $46 per ounce, reaching $4,540, including a $20 premium. The global movement contributed to the increase in local rates.

Silver prices also recorded an increase, rising by Rs94 per tola to reach Rs8,153 in the domestic market.

Per Tola Gold Rates drop to Rs471,762 Per Tola in Pakistan amid global dip

Staff Reporter

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