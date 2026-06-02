realme reinforces youth-focused vision, teases C100i and partnership with Teen Musafir

realme has strengthened its commitment to its youth-first philosophy, previewing its upcoming C100i smartphone alongside a strategic collaboration with travel community Teen Musafir.

The company said today’s younger generation has clear ambitions but often faces uncertain and challenging paths to achieve them.

In response, realme aims to move beyond conventional smartphone offerings and instead position its devices as practical, durable tools designed to support study, work, and everyday challenges faced by what it calls the “Ahead Generation.”

At the heart of this vision is the upcoming realme C100i, which is expected to feature a 7000mAh Titan battery with a claimed six-year battery health guarantee. The device also includes reverse charging support, allowing it to power other gadgets in emergency situations.

realme says the phone is designed for endurance, with ArmorShell drop protection and IP64-rated resistance against dust and water. It is also expected to feature a 120Hz display for smoother performance, targeting users who require reliable and uninterrupted usage throughout the day.

As part of its launch strategy, realme has announced a partnership with Teen Musafir, a travel and youth community, to test the C100i in extreme outdoor conditions in northern mountainous regions. The initiative aims to demonstrate the device’s durability in real-world environments involving harsh weather, limited connectivity, and rugged terrain.

The company says the collaboration will act as a real-world test of the device’s performance, positioning the C100i as a companion for users who explore beyond urban environments.

realme added that the C100i reflects its broader mission to empower young users with reliable technology built for demanding lifestyles.