Tcl Unveils 2026 Sqd Mini Led Tv Lineup At Lahore Tech Event

LAHORE – TCL, Pakistan’s leading LED TV brand, on Thursday unveiled its 2026 SQD-Mini LED TV lineup and a range of new home appliances at its flagship event, “TCL Horizon 2026: The Colours of Life”, held at Expo Centre Lahore.

The event was attended by around 50 guests, including media representatives, key opinion leaders, lifestyle creators and industry stakeholders, who were given live demonstrations of the company’s latest products and technologies.

The highlight of the launch was the TCL C7L SQD-Mini LED TV, which the company said features peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, up to 2,176 local dimming zones and enhanced Super QLED technology aimed at delivering improved colour accuracy and picture quality.

The television comes with a native 4K 144Hz display and Game Accelerator VRR support of up to 288Hz, targeting both entertainment and gaming users. The model also features audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen and will be available in sizes ranging from 65 inches to 98 inches.

Alongside the television lineup, TCL also showcased its latest air conditioners, including the VOXIN T4, as well as washing machines, gaming monitors, soundbars and a newly launched party speaker as part of its expanding smart home ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, TCL Electronics Pakistan General Manager YANG Li said the company remained committed to bringing advanced technology solutions to Pakistani consumers.

“TCL Horizon 2026 is a celebration of innovation, precision and our commitment to delivering the best technology experience to consumers in Pakistan,” he said.

The company said the TCL C7L SQD-Mini LED series and other products are now available nationwide through TCL flagship stores, authorised dealers and online platforms.

For more information, users can visit TCL Pakistan.