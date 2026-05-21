NCCIA summons Punjab MPA over Momina Iqbal’s harassment complaint

LAHORE – The ongoing dispute involving Punjab MPA and actress Momina Iqbal has escalated, with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) summoning both parties today following the actress’s complaint.

Momina Iqbal has accused a prominent political figure of sustained online harassment, cyberbullying, psychological pressure, and death threats over a prolonged period.

She claimed that despite repeatedly filing complaints with the NCCIA, FIA, and Punjab Police, no action was taken due to alleged political influence.

The actress shared a detailed statement via Instagram Stories, highlighting that instead of receiving justice, she and her family have faced intimidation and threats. She called upon Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and relevant authorities to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation while providing immediate protection for her family.

Later, she also shared a post on social media, expressing gratitude to Punjab chief minister for the NCCIA’s action and requested that no names be mentioned publicly until her official statement is recorded.

She added that other women have also come forward, claiming harassment by the same MPA.