How Modi’s India Silences Journalists, and What Helle Lyng Exposed by Simply Doing Her Job

Helle Lyng Svendsen is a journalist. She works at Dagsavisen in Oslo. She showed up to do her job on a Monday morning in May, and by Tuesday night strangers were searching for her front door.

That is the whole story, really. Everything else is just what it tells us about India.

Modi was visiting Norway. First Indian prime minister to do so in forty-three years, which the Indian government wanted to frame as a moment of diplomatic prestige and growing global stature. The joint briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre ended without Modi taking a single question from the floor. He spoke in Hindi and then he walked toward the exit. No pause. No acknowledgment of the journalists in the room. Just a man leaving a room because he had decided the room was done.

Helle shouted after him. “Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take questions from the freest press in the world?”

He kept walking.

She posted a sixteen-second clip on X. She said she had not expected him to stop. She noted that Norway is ranked first on the World Press Freedom Index and India is ranked 157th. She said it is the job of Norwegian journalists to question the powers their government cooperates with. That was it. Sixteen seconds, one post, four sentences.

By the next morning, India had decided she was a spy.

Not metaphorically. People were saying, with apparent seriousness, that she was working for Pakistan or China or some unnamed foreign interest that wanted to weaken India. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, who runs the ruling party’s digital operation, weighed in personally to call her work an incoherent rant and to imply, with the practiced vagueness of someone who knows exactly what he is doing, that she might be “on the take.” Her Instagram got mass-reported until Meta locked it. Then suspended it. Her Facebook followed. Her phone number was being shared. People were trying to find out where she lives in Oslo.

All of this, every piece of it, because she asked a man why he would not answer questions.

The thing that makes this particular episode so useful is that it happened in Norway, in public, in front of cameras, with a target who cannot actually be hurt by any of it. Helle Lyng said so herself. She said she operates from a position of enormous privilege. Nobody is going to arrest her. Nobody is going to raid her office. The Norwegian state is not going to cancel her press credentials or hit her publication with a tax investigation. She will be fine. Her Instagram came back. She is still at her desk at Dagsavisen.

But the machine ran anyway. Because the machine does not calculate risk. It does not ask whether the target is reachable. It runs because running it is the point. The running of it is the message. And the people receiving that message are not Norwegian journalists with EU passports and governments that would actually complain if something happened to them.

The people receiving the message are the journalists in India watching this happen to a foreigner in a safe country, doing the math on what would happen to them.

That math is not complicated. Since Modi came to power in 2014, at least fifteen journalists have been charged under the UAPA, which is India’s counterterrorism law. Thirty-six journalists jailed in that same stretch. The law was amended in 2019 so the government can now label someone a terrorist before proving any crime in court. Think about what that means in practice. You wake up one morning and you are legally a terrorist. Your bank accounts, your movement, your ability to work, all of it can be frozen or restricted while the state takes however long it wants to actually build a case. Or not build a case. Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj hit three years of pretrial detention in March 2026. Three years. No conviction. Just waiting in a cell while the government gets around to deciding what to do with him.

In February this year, journalist Ravi Nair was sentenced to a year in prison. His crime was social media posts critical of the Adani Group. Adani, as you may know, is a close friend of the prime minister and currently one of the richest men on the planet. He also now owns NDTV, which was until recently one of the few major mainstream news channels in India that operated with real editorial independence. That ended in 2022 when Adani took it over. Reporters Without Borders called that acquisition the end of pluralism in Indian mainstream media.

Mukesh Ambani, another tycoon, another close friend of Modi, owns more than seventy media outlets reaching at least 800 million Indians. Seventy. Not seven. Seventy outlets, one owner, one man who is photographed smiling with the prime minister.

The government is also the largest advertiser in the country. Small and medium publications depend on government advertising money to survive. There is no law saying you will lose the contract if you run a critical story. There does not need to be a law. Everyone in the business understands how it works. You run critical stories, the money dries up, your publication folds. You run favourable stories, the money keeps coming. The pressure is structural and invisible and completely effective.

What you get from this combination of captured ownership, legal threat, and financial dependency is a media environment that RSF this year described as being in an “unofficial state of emergency” since 2014. They placed India in the “very serious” category on their index. India’s score has been falling almost every year. 159th in 2024. 151st in 2025. 157th in 2026, which represents a six-place drop in a single year. The government’s response to these rankings, every year without exception, is to call them propaganda and unscientific and driven by anti-India bias. The government has never explained which specific findings are wrong.

In this environment, women journalists have it worse. RSF documented coordinated campaigns against women reporters that include their home addresses being published online, sexual threats, and organised harassment so intense that some have had to leave their jobs or relocate their families. This is not a side effect of the system. It is a deliberate escalation tactic. Make the cost of journalism, for women specifically, unbearable enough and you do not need to arrest them. They remove themselves.

Helle, to her enormous credit, understood all of this and said it plainly. She said she was asking from a privileged position precisely because Indian journalists cannot ask the same questions without consequences she will never face. She called it her obligation. She said that if journalists sitting in the freest country in the world are not willing to stand up for press freedom with all the protection they have, then who will.

The Indian Embassy in Oslo invited her, by name, to an MEA briefing at the Radisson Blu that same evening, apparently thinking they could manage the situation. She went. She asked the same questions. The diplomat Sibi George responded with seventeen minutes about yoga, chess, the Indian constitution, and Mahatma Gandhi. When she pushed him to actually answer the question about human rights, he told her she was wasting his time.

She was not wasting his time. She was giving his government a chance to account for itself in public, in front of cameras, at an event they had organised and to which they had specifically invited her. He could not answer. So he ran out the clock and then blamed her for asking.

Rahul Gandhi shared the video and wrote that when there is nothing to hide there is nothing to fear. The BJP called him a lunatic. Helle asked Gandhi for an interview. She is waiting to hear back.

Modi has not held an open press conference in twelve years as prime minister. Twelve years. He grants interviews exclusively to journalists and social media personalities who cover him favourably. He is, according to RSF, “highly critical” of those who do not show allegiance. He runs a government that has spent billions of public money on advertising as a mechanism of editorial control, that uses terrorism laws against journalists as a first rather than last resort, that sent its IT Cell after a Norwegian woman because she called out to him in a hallway and he kept walking.

A leader who cannot stop and take four questions from a journalist in Oslo is not projecting strength. He is protecting an image that cannot survive contact with honest scrutiny. Helle Lyng handed him the simplest possible opportunity to demonstrate confidence in his own record. He walked away from it. And then the machine his party runs went to work on her.

She said it was a small price to pay for press freedom.

The journalists in India who are paying the real price have no such luxury of perspective.