The World Is Finally Listening to Pakistan

I’ll be honest with you. There was a time, not too long ago, when being Pakistani in international circles meant constantly defending yourself. Explaining yourself. Justifying your country’s existence to people who had already made up their minds. That time feels very far away right now.

Something is shifting. You can feel it.

Islamabad is at the centre of one of the most sensitive and significant peace negotiations happening anywhere in the world today. Not Geneva. Not Washington. Not London. Islamabad. Our city. Our country. And Pakistan is not just hosting these talks — we are holding them together with steady hands, earning the trust of both sides, and doing the kind of quiet, unglamorous diplomatic work that rarely makes front pages but changes the course of history.

Nobody handed us this role. We earned it.

Now I know the media has been all over the place on this. Some commentators are acting like a final deal is already signed and framed on the wall. Others are convinced the whole thing is about to collapse. Neither crowd is right. The truth, as it usually is in diplomacy, sits somewhere more complicated and more interesting. The process is genuinely moving forward. Both sides want a resolution. The intent is real. But hard issues remain on the table and anyone who tells you otherwise is either uninformed or performing for their domestic audience.

That is actually normal. That is what real negotiation looks like. It is messy and slow and occasionally maddening. The fact that both parties keep showing up, keep talking, keep believing that a deal is possible — that itself is something. Do not let anyone take that away from you with cheap cynicism.

What I find most remarkable is the position Pakistan has carved out in all of this. Being a trusted mediator is genuinely hard. You cannot have a reputation as someone’s ally or someone’s enemy. You have to be the person in the room that everyone believes is shooting straight. Pakistan has become that. In a world full of countries scrambling to pick sides and wave flags, we chose the harder path — principled, patient, honest brokering. And the world noticed.

None of this happened by accident. I want to say that clearly because some people will pretend it did.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought a kind of steady, businesslike seriousness to Pakistan’s foreign engagements that rebuilt confidence with partners who had grown wary of us. He showed up. He followed through. He made Pakistan feel like a reliable country again to deal with. That matters more than people realise.

And Field Marshal General Asim Munir provided something equally essential — a strategic vision and institutional backbone that gave Pakistan’s diplomacy actual weight behind it. Words from Islamabad carry differently now because the world knows there is coherent, serious thinking behind them. That combination — a functioning civilian leadership and a strategically aligned military — is what created the conditions for Pakistan to step into this role.

There are people who hate seeing this happen. I want to be direct about that too.

Certain actors — and you do not have to look far to find them — have been quietly working to undermine these talks. Feeding negative stories. Amplifying doubts. Pushing the idea that Pakistan cannot be trusted, that the process is doomed, that failure is inevitable. You see it in some of the coverage coming out of Indian and Israeli media circles. It is not coincidental. It is coordinated. And the reason they are doing it is simple: a successful peace process brokered in Islamabad is a nightmare for those who benefit from instability in this region.

That is actually the best evidence that what we are doing matters.

I am not going to sit here and tell you a deal is done. It is not. The next round in Islamabad will be hard. There will be moments of frustration and probably a few dramatic walkouts and late-night back-channel phone calls. That is just how this works. A real agreement only happens when both sides finally sit down, get tired of fighting, and decide that what they share is more valuable than what divides them. We are not there yet. But we are closer than we have ever been.

What I know is this. Pakistan is at the table. Pakistan is trusted. Pakistan is doing something genuinely significant for peace in this region and beyond. And the people who made that possible — Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir — deserve to have that said plainly, without spin, without exaggeration.

For years, we were told Pakistan was part of the problem.

Right now, Pakistan is the solution.

And honestly? It feels good to write that.