PM Shehbaz orders tax refund clearance by June 15

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to clear all pending tax refund cases by June 15 and ordered the relocation of the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) head office to Karachi to facilitate the business community.

The prime minister issued these directives during a meeting with a high-level delegation of chambers of commerce and industry from across the country, which discussed the upcoming federal budget, industrial growth, export expansion, and the overall economic situation.

He said the government’s continued efforts and effective policies had helped stabilize the national economy, adding that measures would continue to accelerate economic growth.

The prime minister assured business leaders that further facilitation would be provided in the upcoming budget to promote industrial production and business activity. He emphasized that export-led growth remains a key priority of the government.

He also welcomed the decision by banks to maintain the Export Refinance Scheme rate at 4.5% until June 2027, despite recent increases in policy rates, saying it would benefit exporters.

In addition, PM Shehbaz approved the establishment of a passport office in Gujrat, on the request of overseas Pakistanis and traders.

During the meeting, he stressed the importance of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the national economic agenda and encouraged local investors to form joint ventures to promote domestic electric vehicle production.

The business delegation appreciated the government’s economic initiatives as well as diplomatic efforts by the prime minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in reducing regional tensions in the Gulf.

Representatives of the business community expressed full support for government policies, pledging cooperation to boost economic growth and employment opportunities.

They also welcomed initiatives such as the “Apna Ghar Programme,” reforms in the Export Development Fund, the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), FBR digitization, and the introduction of e-invoicing.

The meeting was attended by presidents and senior representatives of chambers from Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Quetta, Gujrat, and Sarhad, along with officials including State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad and the FBR chairman.