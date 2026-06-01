7 tourists killed as vehicle falls into ravine near Fairy Meadows in GB

ISLAMABAD – Seven people were killed in a tragic road accident when a tourist vehicle heading towards the famous Fairy Meadows in Gilgit-Baltistan met with a fatal crash.

According to police, the accident occurred in the Chilas area, where the vehicle carrying tourists fell into a deep ravine. Rescue teams, police personnel, and local residents rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and launched rescue operations.

Officials confirmed that seven people died on the spot, while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Among the deceased, the driver was identified as Ziaullah, a resident of Darel, Diamer. Two tourists were identified as Ali and Sajad, while efforts are underway to determine the identities and hometowns of the remaining victims.

Rescue sources said the difficult mountainous terrain and possible loss of control of the vehicle are being considered as potential causes of the accident. However, a full investigation into the incident is currently underway.