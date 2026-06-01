‘Public should arrange Form 45, I will handle Form 47,’ Bilawal Bhutto says ahead of GB Polls

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called voters to ensure transparency in the electoral process while reiterating his party’s commitment to strengthening local governance and development in Gilgit Baltistan.

Speaking at election rally in Shigar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal said “You arrange Form 45, I will take care of Form 47,” a statement that drew attention due to its reference to Pakistan’s vote tabulation and result compilation process. He said the PPP had previously been deprived of electoral victories in Gilgit-Baltistan and stressed that voters must ensure party candidates reach the legislative assembly this time. He also urged supporters to actively participate on polling day and secure Form 45 after casting their votes.

Reaffirming his party’s stance, the PPP chairman called for “free, fair, and transparent elections” in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto devoted portion of his speech to the legacy of PPP founders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, crediting them with initiating welfare-oriented policies and shaping Pakistan’s political identity. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had recognized the challenges of poverty and underdevelopment in Gilgit-Baltistan and introduced policies such as subsidies on wheat and petroleum, which, according to him, continue to benefit the local population. He also reiterated the party’s long-standing slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan” as a guiding principle.

Referring to Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal highlighted her role as the first female Prime Minister of the Muslim world and said she remained a central figure in Pakistani politics for decades. He added that Pakistan’s international identity is still closely associated with her legacy. He also stated that during his tenure as foreign minister, global leaders respected him not only in his official capacity but also because of his family background.

The young politician reiterated his party’s demand for enhanced political and administrative rights for Gilgit-Baltistan, suggesting reforms aligned with the 18th Constitutional Amendment model to ensure greater devolution of powers. Bilawal criticized rival political parties for favoring centralized decision-making from Islamabad, saying the PPP believes that local resources and governance decisions should be controlled by elected representatives of the region.

He further said natural resources such as land and mountains should be considered the property of local populations. Referring to development models in other provinces, Bilawal cited the Thar coal project in Sindh as an example of how public-private partnerships can benefit local communities when they are given authority and participation.