Elections 2024: All you need to know about Forms 45-49

LAHORE – People of Pakistan are casting their votes today (Feb 8) in the 12th General Elections to elect their representatives for national and provincial assemblies.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is the top body to conduct polls in the country. The electoral watchdog uses various forms for compilation of results in order to ensure transparency in the elections. Following are the forms used by the ECP to file the results:
Form 45: This form is filled by the presiding officers of every polling stations. It carries details regarding polling station number, constituency name, total registered voters, total vote case and number of total votes secured by each candidate.
The form is submitted to the returning officer while copies of Form-45 are given to each polling agents.
Form 46: This form of the ECP carries details about the number of ballot papers sent to the polling station, the number of incorrect, cancelled and challenged ballot papers. It also carries details if there is any irregularities during the voting process.
Form 47: It contains the total number votes rejected by the election officials. It also carries the breakdown of votes secured by each candidate about unofficial results of every constituency.
Form 48: It carries details of total number of votes cast by voters for each candidate in a constituency.
Form 49: It contains the final and official results of every constituency. It carries details about name of candidates, total secured votes and affiliated party if any.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.