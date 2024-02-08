Search

Pakistan General Elections 2024

LIVEBLOG: All You Need to Know About Voting Process for Pakistan Elections 2024!

Web Desk
10:21 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
LIVEBLOG: All You Need to Know About Voting Process for Pakistan Elections 2024!

Pakistan goes to the polls to choose its next prime minister, with 128 million voters preparing to exercise their right to vote in the February 8 election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has assigned 150 different symbols to registered political parties while 174 have been allotted to independent candidates.

All major political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) concluded campaigning Tuesday night, While the former prime minister Imran Khan remains incarnated at Adiala Jail and out of election race, his PTI has been barred from using the party symbol in the upcoming elections.

Here’s what you need to know about your vote, how you can find your constituency and candidate, and everything related to Pakistan’s General Elections 2024.

Stay updated on Pakistan's General Elections 2024 with our daily liveblog:

