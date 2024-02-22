ECP allocates reserved seats for Punjab, Sindh assemblies 

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued notifications for allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities quota in Punjab and Sindh assemblies.
In Punjab, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which has also emerged as largest political party after elections 2024, has been allotted 36 women reserved seats while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured three seats followed by PML with two seats and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party with one seats.
The PML-N has been allocated all the five reserved seats for minorities to the PML-N.
In Sindh Assembly, the PPP has emerged as the largest party thus securing most reserved seats for women and minorities.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s party has been allotted 20 reserved seats for women followed by MQM-P with six seats and Grand Democratic Alliance with one seat.
The PPP has secured six seats under the head of reserved quota for non-Muslims in the Sindh Assembly while MQM-P got two seats.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
