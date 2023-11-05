Islamabad’s Red Zone sealed as TLP leads ‘Storm Al-Aqsa Million March’ to capital

ISLAMABAD – Protests continued across the globe in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and in Pakistan, a right-wing party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is moving to the capital.

TLP, the party that faced several legal challenges over violent protests, hits the road with its hundreds of thousands of participants moving from Faizabad to Constitution Avenue.

The party chief earlier announced the rally for November 5 to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Earlier today, the party members flocked to Express Highway at Faizabad bridge and continued the million march', advancing to the capital in caravans.

To ensure top security and avoid violence, the capital administration and cops completely sealed the Red Zone of Islamabad, and routes leading to Red Zone have been blocked by containers.

Thousands of security personnel have been positioned around the capital, while anti-riot and FC personnel on the routes leading to the high-security zone.